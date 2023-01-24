Man arrested for BB gun, drug possession and other reports

Jan. 23—Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, for open container in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor possession of a BB gun in a motor vehicle and felony fifth-degree possession at 6:16 p.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St.

Money stolen

Money was reported stolen at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at 901 Luther Place.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported cut off of a vehicle at 8:10 a.m. Friday at 338 N. Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested after alleged violation

Deputies took Jacey Taylor Anderson, 23, into custody after an alleged probation violation at 12:01 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrants, new charges

Police arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 46, on local and EOD warrants and new charges after a traffic stop at 9:09 p.m. Friday at Bridge Avenue and East Fountain Street.

Vehicle reported stolen

A 2002 silver Volkswagen bug convertible was reported stolen at 11:39 a.m. Saturday at 10292 830th Ave. in Glenville.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of a credit card that had been compromised at least five times at 9:08 a.m. Friday on Lincoln Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:09 a.m. Friday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Man arrested on charges, warrant

Police arrested Jason Earl Hall, 42, on local charges and a Mower County warrant at 11:24 a.m. Friday at 320 E. William St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

3 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Charisse Marie Rodriguez, 43, Kassandra Mendoza, 24, and Brian Carlos McCormick, 23, for disorderly conduct at 10:57 p.m. Friday near Abbott Street and Vine Avenue.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 8:13 p.m. Thursday of merchandise that was stolen at 2751 E. Main St. The items were later returned and the individual was trespassed from the store.

A theft in progress was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St. A person reportedly took some bluetooth earbuds.

Three youths reportedly took several food items at 1:10 a.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

Items were reported stolen at 8:46 p.m. Sunday at 2751 E. Main St.

A Playstation was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred at about 10:55 a.m.

Break-in reported

A break-in of an apartment was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday at 1708 Sunset St.

Paperwork stolen

Police received a report at 4:09 p.m. Saturday of a Social Security card and birth certificate that were taken on Sibley Avenue.