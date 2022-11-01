Man arrested for beating up elderly straphanger who asked him to turn down music on Manhattan train

A man has been arrested for repeatedly punching an elderly straphanger who asked him to turn down his music on a Manhattan subway train, police said Monday.

Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older for the attack last week, according to cops.

The request for silence resulted in violence around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Matthews was playing music on a speaker on a downtown No. 1 train approaching the 96th St. Station on the Upper West Side when his 78-year-old victim asked him to lower the volume, police said.

The apparently enraged suspect — along with a woman who is still being sought — repeatedly punched the man in the face, instead.

The injured man got off the train when it pulled into the station, but his attackers stayed on and disembarked at the 34th Street–Penn Station stop.

Medics took the man to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where he was treated for bruising and a cut to his face, cops said.

Matthews, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was held on a $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail following an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, records show.

He is being held at Rikers Island pending his next court appearance.