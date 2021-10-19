Man arrested after he beats woman in face in Middletown, police say

Police said they have arrested a North Carolina man for causing severe injuries to a woman’s face in Middletown.

Kasime Leary, 39, of Ahoskie, NC was arrested Monday after undercover detectives spotted him in the city. He was charged with first-degree assault, police said.

Leary was in custody early Tuesday on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Middletown later in the day, they said.

The woman, who police said had suffered “severe and extensive facial injuries.” was dropped off at Middlesex Hospital’s emergency room by a driver in a dark SUV. The driver immediately left.

The woman’s facial trauma was so severe that she had to be transferred to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Police said they were able to get a warrant for Leary’s arrest. When detectives went to the northern part of Middletown to look for him Monday, they saw him driving a dark SUV.

