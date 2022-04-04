Man arrested in Beaufort who police say pulled a gun on Facebook seller

A 28-year-old man accused of robbing a Facebook seller at gunpoint was found Monday in Beaufort, according to police.

Jonathan Robinson, 28, of Dale, South Carolina, was charged Monday with armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

On March 19, Robinson allegedly responded to an ad on Facebook listing a video game system for sale, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert. Police said Robinson and the seller were set to meet at a restaurant, but that the meeting location was changed to a community center in Seabrook. When the seller got to the community center, Robinson allegedly pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet, the gaming system, his watch and cell phone, police said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office previously told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Police stopped Robinson early Monday morning in Beaufort, according to Bromage and Capt. George Erdel, a spokesperson for the Beaufort Police Department. Robinson allegedly gave Beaufort police officers a false name, Erdel said. Sheriff’s deputies were called out to identify Robinson and he was taken into custody for the warrants out for his arrest, Bromage said.

This is at least the fourth armed robbery to take place in the last several months in the area via Facebook Marketplace and other online vendor platforms, according to police.

As of Monday afternoon, Robinson was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.