Man arrested after beheading woman with a sword on Bay Area street

A 25-year-old woman decapitated in in front of her home had a temporary restraining order against the man who police arrested under suspicion of being connected to the gruesome murder, ABC 7 reported.

Witnesses in the San Carlos neighbourhood, located about 24 miles south of San Francisco, who saw the bloody attack unfold described to the news outlet how the young mother of two was killed on Thursday morning, just a few steps away from the home where her 1 and 7-year-old children lay inside.

Law enforcement records of the incident note that the incident occurred just before noon, when police began receiving calls about “a 25-year-old female... head was cut off by a sword.”

The children did not witness the violent murder of their mother, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt Eamonn Allen said in a press conference after the crime scene had been cleared.

Child Protective Services swooped in shortly after to take the 7-year-old and 1-year-old girls, along with a dog and two cats who were found inside the home on a quiet residential street.

“Children are there, scared to come... want their mom,” a note from the police record read.

After arriving at the scene, officers began to work the area and were quickly able to make an arrest of the man they believed responsible for the murder.

“They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies,” said Lt Allen.

Jose Solano Landaeta, a resident of Hayward, was arrested for homicide, the officer confirmed, adding that the weapon used in the attack was “still outstanding.”

ABC later identified the suspect as the former boyfriend of the victim, who had not been identified by authorities yet. The news outlet reported that the young mother of two had received a temporary restraining order against the man back in April but did not disclose if that order was still active at the time of her death.

A young mother of two was decapitated by a sword outside her Bay Area home where ‘several’ witnesses saw her violent death, local news reported (ABC 7/video screengrab)

Residents in the neighbourhood relayed with horror what they saw unfold on the street in front of their homes, some so shocked they found themselves stumped with the simple question of “why?”

One neighbour, Chapel Thorborne, told ABC 7 the distressing seen he walked into when he arrived home to the Bay Area neighbourhood shortly after the attack on Thursday.

“The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car- just severed,” he said. “And they covered her up.”

Mr Thorborne, who said he’d had brief encounters with the couple before the deadly attack unfolded, described how he saw the suspect with some friends shortly after the decapitation had occurred.

“After he cut her head off, he came walking up, him and his two friends,” Mr Thorborne said to ABC. “And they walked right by me and they arrested him.”

2/2 Law enforcement sources tell me two children were home at the time. Allen says deputies found victim in the middle of the street and "were a little upset"; being offered peer counseling. Suspect returned ten minutes after deputies arrived and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/HLfECEvZar — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) September 8, 2022

Officers who first responded to the scene were reportedly in distress at the devastation laid out before them, Lt Allen said. He noted that peer services would be made available to those impacted from the call.

“Anytime someone loses their life it’s certainly a tragedy. As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene,” he said, adding that those peer services that were being made available to the officers would also be offered to the witnesses, “because there were several civilian witnesses.”