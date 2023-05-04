Man arrested after being charged with kidnapping a 5-year-old girl

A 41-year-old Palatka man was arrested and charged with kidnapping early this morning after taking a 5-year-old from a home he was visiting.

Jonathan Sheldon Dumas was visiting the victims mother on Wednesday out of a Coral Farms Road residence in Florahome.

The mother went inside the home to check on her other two children at around 1:30 a.m.

Thirty minutes later the mother came back outside and Dumas and the child were gone.

The mother told police that Dumas was not the father and had no parental rights.

Using license plate readers, LPRs, deputies were able to locate Dumas based on vehicle description given by the mother.

Dumas initially fled from deputies when they attempted a traffic stop. After a short pursuit into the city of Palatka, deputies were able to block his vehicle on East Lake Street. Deputies noted Dumas appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dumas was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail and charged with kidnapping of a child under 13, child neglect and two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Dumas is a noted career offender and prolific offender who is noted often to be armed.

