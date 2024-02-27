Man arrested after being found with keys to stolen car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly found near a stolen car with the keys in his possession.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to I-10 westbound, near Exit 22B, Friday at 9 p.m. for a report of a stolen car being found, according to a news release from the department.

When they arrived, they were told that a “suspicious subject” was seen near an abandoned vehicle, according to the release.

That person, later identified as 29-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Pettway III, was detained and officers later found that he had the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Pettway was arrested for disorderly conduct and theft of property.

