Man arrested in Bellevue after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver

A man was arrested Friday in Bellevue after allegedly shoplifting from a store and assaulting a FedEx driver, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday.

According to police, loss prevention agents at a store in the 10100 block of Northeast Eighth Street reported seeing a man with his family shoplifting items.

The loss prevention agents watched the man and his family as they left the store, and then witnessed the man climb onto a FedEx truck and punch the driver in the face.

Police said the driver suffered a swollen eye and a bloody nose. They were treated at the scene.

Officers found the man and his family a few blocks away. He refused to cooperate and became physically aggressive with officers before resisting and eventually being arrested.

Police said several bystanders recorded the incident, but refused to share video with officers.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of assault and resisting arrest.

