Man arrested by Bellingham Police on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder late Friday night

Brian Andy Pantoja was arrested by Bellingham Police on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder, according to Whatcom county Jail booking records.

The 22-year-old man was arrested following the shooting death of an unnamed person downtown at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, according to the Bellingham Police online log. The arrest was made in the 500 block of Mrytle Street, near Laurel Park.

Pantoja remained in jail as no bail was allowed on the charge.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the police for more information.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Pantoja plead guilty to 2nd-degree robbery in 2020 and plead guilty as a minor to 3rd-degree malicious mischief in 2018 and 4th-degree assault with sexual motivation in 2015.