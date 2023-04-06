Man arrested in Bellingham for ‘unprovoked attack’ on person, responding police officers

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person in an unprovoked attack in downtown Bellingham and assaulting police officers when they arrived about 11 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Police found Alvin Lynn McKee in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue. McKee was assaulting a person who was trying to shove McKee and punch him in self-defense after an unprovoked attack, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday, April 4.

An officer tasered McKee, but when this did not work, “took McKee to the ground to stop the assault and take him into custody,” Murphy said.

McKee reportedly tried to hit the officer and grabbed a second officer by the genitals, Murphy said.

Officers were able to handcuff McKee and book him into Whatcom County Jail.

The officers suffered no permanent injuries, Murphy said.

McKee was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault against the officers and one count of fourth-degree assault against the victim. McKee remained in Whatcom County Jail Thursday, April 6, with bail of $10,000, according to the online jail log.