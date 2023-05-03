Man arrested below Rankin Bridge

Channel 11 made calls Wednesday to find out what led up to a man being arrested at the Rankin Bridge.

We have learned the case involves the Attorney General’s Office and the local police were only assisting this afternoon.

What we know is the situation appears to have started at the MonView Heights apartment complex.

Channel 11 saw half a dozen officers in the parking lot surrounding two vehicles which were later towed from the scene in West Mifflin. Just down the hill, our crews witnessed officers from McKeesport, Duquesne and Munhall looking into the water and brush, with officers from other agencies doing the same across the Mon River.

One suspect was taken into custody below the bridge on the Rankin side.

As for the reason for that arrest and heavy police presence, Channel 11 is still pushing for answers from the AG’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

