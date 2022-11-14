Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer

A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who then attacked a responding officer before running away.

When officers caught up with the man, he bit one officer and attacked another during the struggle to take him into custody.

Once arrested, the man was booked into jail.

Both officers had non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.