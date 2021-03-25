Man arrested after boarding empty Mauritania plane on tarmac

AHMED MOHAMED
·1 min read

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man after he boarded an empty Mauritania Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac at the international airport in Nouakchott and threatened to set it on fire, the government news agency reported Thursday.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the incident and it was not immediately clear how the man managed to breach airport security, according to an airport official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

The unidentified man who got onto the plane spoke in English and was believed to be a foreigner residing in the West African nation. The government news agency said he had identified himself as an American who “had problems with Mauritania.”

The security breach is the first of its kind since Nouakchott's airport was inaugurated in 2016, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Firefighter's body recovered nearly 24 hours after deadly fire at N.Y. assisted-living facility

    Jared Lloyd, a volunteer firefighter, was the second casualty in the blaze that broke out at Evergreen Court Home For Adults in Spring Valley.

  • Dubai deputy ruler, famed horseman Sheikh Hamdan dies at 75

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and an internationally renowned horseman, has died, his brother said Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan served as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates and deputy ruler of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Massive container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, causing maritime traffic jam

    A huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal late Tuesday, causing a massive maritime traffic jam.Why it matters: The Suez accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it for even a short time will cause oil prices to rise — and remind us that the entire global economy relies on really, really big ships.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Ever Given was heading from China to the Netherlands when it ran aground Tuesday after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm.Because the 1,312-foot ship found itself wedged across the width of the canal, traffic through the all-important maritime chokepoint may be disrupted for days.And almost as importantly, the accident gave birth to many, many memes.What is happing in #SuezCanal today explained.#Egypt pic.twitter.com/T06bFDGQ7q— Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) March 24, 2021 The big picture: Even as COVID-19 brought the virtual realm to the forefront, the world economy still chiefly runs on actual, physical stuff — and much of that actual, physical stuff is brought to us in the holds of vast container ships.The pandemic has disrupted the flow of global trade, with consumers in the U.S. ordering so many goods online from manufacturers in China that the world was running low on shipping container boxes.By the numbers: There are currently over 5,000 container ships operating around the world, with more than 20 million 20-foot-equivalent cargo containers.As vast as the oceans are, much of the world's shipping — and especially the oil that keeps the economy running — flows through just seven major maritime chokepoints, including the Suez Canal.While e-commerce grew by 44% in 2020 as we increasingly shopped from home, all those online orders would be useless without container ships to carry them out.The bottom line: Apparently, all it takes to put a spoke in the wheel of globalization is one very large ship in one very wrong place.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Kyle Lowry is emerging as the biggest trade chip who could swing the NBA's tight playoff race

    Kyle Lowry is reportedly being pursued by the 76ers, Heat, and Clippers, three contenders who could use his all-around skill set.

  • Charlottesville mayor lambasted for posting graphic poem that compares city to a rapist

    Nikuyah Walker posted a longer version of the poem on Twitter after it was briefly removed by Facebook

  • North Korea Fires Off First Missiles of Biden Presidency

    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter loudly denouncing joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises that ended last week, North Korea has challenged President Joe Biden with the first missile tests of his administration.North Korea conducted short-range missile tests last weekend, according to The Washington Post, while the Biden team was in the midst of a review of North Korea policy. When complete, the review is likely to include demands for North Korea to give up its nuclear warheads and do away with its terrible violations of human rights—including public executions, torture and long-term imprisonment in a vast gulag system for those suspected of working against the regime of Kim Jong Un.U.S. officials confirmed the North Koreans had fired at least one, maybe two, missiles but did not say whence it was fired or where it landed. Nor, for that matter, did they identify the type of missile, much less say how high or how far it went.North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team BidenKim ordered the missile tests despite his recent focus on economic reform measures for a country hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and UN and U.S. economic sanctions. For weeks, intelligence analysts have reported activity at the North’s main nuclear site at Yongbyon, 65 miles north of Pyongyang, and also at test sites elsewhere.The report of the missile shots came after Kim exchanged messages with China’s President Xi Jinping stressing “the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves,” said Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency.That dialog followed contentious talks in Anchorage between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, foreign affairs chief of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Blinken faced off against Yang after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their opposite numbers in Seoul and pressed for much closer cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea on North Korea.U.S. analysts have long forecast that Kim would order missile tests to get the attention of Biden and intimidate President Moon, whom North Korea has excoriated in recent statements for bending to the U.S. by agreeing to joint war game exercises.Moon, opposed to a tough policy vis-a-vis North Korea, is pressing the U.S. to ease sanctions on providing food and medical aid to North Korea. The South’s unification minister, Lee In-young, according to Yonhap News, urged “humanitarian cooperation” in order to “substantially improve the North's human rights situation” and “open the door.” South Korea, he said, should assist the North "as much as our capacity allows."During the latest military exercises, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said it would be “a waste of time to sit with the U.S. as it is not ready to feel and accept new change and new times.” Meanwhile, she vowed her government would “keep tabs on all the ill deeds the new regime in the U.S. is engrossed in.”U.S. officials are not terrifically worried about tests of short or mid-range missiles, which North Korea continued to test while Donald Trump was president before and after his three meetings with Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019. The concern, however, is that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a warhead to targets in the U.S.Kim has not ordered a long-range missile test since November 2017, several months before engaging in talks first with Moon and then, in Singapore in June 2018, with Trump.Georgetown professor Victor Cha, who worked with the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency, told The Daily Beast that he doubted Biden would be interested in engaging in summit diplomacy with Kim, “especially if North Korea carries out missile tests.” It was not that Biden was “against the idea in principle,” he said, but talks “must be grounded in expert working-level discussions.”Still, Cha explained, “it would not surprise me if the administration authorized talks initially to take a pulse of what the North Koreans are thinking, and to avoid an early crisis as both Trump and Obama experienced.”The latest tests, short-range though they may be, may be a precursor of just that sort of crisis.“Pyongyang has typically engaged in highly provocative behavior such as a nuclear or missile test early in the new U.S. and South Korean administration,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the Heritage Foundation. “Pyongyang believes doing so provides leverage against their opponents, though it has sometimes led to a stronger policy response than the regime anticipated.”“Kim will try and do something to get Biden's attention,” Bruce Bechtol, a former intelligence analyst at the Defense Department and author of numerous books and articles on North Korea’s leadership, told The Daily Beast. “North Korea has done it with every other President since Clinton.” Bechtol also cited the possibility of incidents along the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas or in the Yellow Sea.Or, he added, the supreme leader may do “something we have not thought of,” a sardonic reference to numerous incidents over the years that have caught the Americans and South Koreans by surprise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • White House defends firing five staffers over cannabis use

    Jen Psaki said checks had revealed ‘security issues’ for some of those employees who lost jobs

  • The US is recovering faster than expected but economic rebound is far from complete, Fed's Powell says

    Industries hit hardest by Covid "remain weak," and the current 6.2% unemployment rate "underestimates the shortfall" in hiring, Powell told Congress.

  • Hogan lauds Port of Baltimore, Port Covington's job-creating projects

    Thousands of jobs have been lost in Maryland alone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Larry Hogan went on a different sort of site survey Wednesday, motoring out to a dredging barge at the Port of Baltimore to highlight some of the projects that may help push the state into recovery.

  • Politics latest news: Vaccine passport for pubs 'may be up to landlord', says Boris Johnson - watch live

    EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK Chopper's Politics: Britons must not be 'frightened' to make the 'emotional case' for the UK Philip Johnston: Lockdowns may prove to be a terrible mistake Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson hints the UK may retaliate if EU limit vaccine exports Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said it will be up to "individual publicans" whether to require a Covid vaccine passport. The Prime Minister said there was a distinction between the plans to make it obligatory for those working on the health or care sector frontline, compared with "commercial" sectors such as leisure and tourism. "There is a hierarchy between mandating something or permitting it, or forbidding it... some sectors where vulnerable elderly people are cared for there might be need for mandation," he said. However asked if such a certificate could be required for the pub, Mr Johnson told the liaison committee: "I think that that's the kind of thing - it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord." Follow the latest updates below.