Man arrested after a body is found in the bed of crashed truck, Michigan officials say

A man was arrested after his crashed pickup truck revealed the body of a 62-year-old woman, Michigan officials say.

Stephen Freeman, 19, fled the scene after the Thursday, Oct. 27, crash in Roseville, and the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney announced his arrest on Monday, Nov. 1.

After Freeman crashed into a semi-truck and fled, Roseville officers found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the truck, prosecuting attorney Peter Lucido said. She was identified as Gabriele Seitz, of Shelby Township.

“We opened up the bed of the pickup truck and found a deceased person,” Roseville police said in a news conference, McClatchy News reported.

Seitz’s body showed “obvious signs of strangulation,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

The prosecutor said Freeman was later arrested and arraigned on Monday, Nov. 1. He was charged with receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual, Lucido said.

An investigation into Seitz’ death is ongoing, according to the prosecutor. Freeman is considered a person of interest in her death.

Police have not stated the connection between Seitz and Freeman. Seitz’ son Justin Omans said Freeman “is a complete stranger to him,” WXYZ reported.

The crash took place in Roseville, along the border with Warren, about 15 miles northeast of Detroit.

Gabriele Seitz called “the sweetest person alive”

In his interview with WXYZ, Omans said Seitz “was just a perfect mother.”

“She was the sweetest person alive that everyone loved,” Omans said. “She made people laugh... she liked to dance, sing, everything.”

He told WDIV he wants “this kid to be locked up forever.”

“I’m so upset. I’m angry,” Omans told WDIV. “And I’m taking this the hardest because I’m her oldest son.”

73-year-old man’s body found wrapped in rug, Ohio police say. Grandson now arrested

Two men arrested in burning of woman’s body found on California trail, prosecutor says

Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say