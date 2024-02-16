Man arrested after body found inside burning car in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a homicide has been arrested in connection to an investigation of a body that was found inside a burning car in Tulare, the Tulare Police Department said.

Officers say they made an arrest 18 hours after receiving calls of a possible vehicle collision in the area of Bardsley Avenue and Laspina Street in Tulare. The call was received around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the vehicle on fire, and was eventually extinguished by the City of Tulare firefighters. During the search of the vehicle, a 57-year-old female from Los Angeles was located in the trunk, deceased.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they identified 44-year-old Branden Bayilynn Howard of Tulare as the suspect in this case.

Detectives say they then tracked Howard’s location on Thursday night they were able to safely take him into custody on suspicion of homicide.

Although an arrest has been made, police say this is a very active investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, and there is no information regarding the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tulare Police Department Detective Medina (559)685-2300 ext.2140.

