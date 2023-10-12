Man arrested after bomb threat against Providence's Temple Beth-El

A 65-year-old man is accused of making a bomb threat to a Providence temple Tuesday.

Vincent Johnson was arrested and charged with transmitting a bomb threat and disorderly conduct, according to the Providence police.

He was arraigned Thursday morning in District Court, Providence, where he did not enter a plea, according to court records.

Bond was set at $10,000 surety, and a no-trespassing order was issued.

His next court date was set for Jan. 25.

The incident happened as Israel is at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man accused of making bomb threat against Providence temple