Man arrested for bomb threat at San Benito post office

Nov. 15—SAN BENITO — A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after making a bomb threat at the city's post office.

Police arrested Maximilliano Casanova on a charge of making a false alarm or report after he told postal workers a bomb was in the building at about 10:15 a.m.

"An employee from the post office called dispatch and advised that a male individual walked into the lobby and told them they were all in danger," San Benito police officials stated in a press release. "When the employee asked the male what he meant, the male replied that there was a bomb in the building."

Working with the Brownsville Police Department's dog trained to detect explosives, officers failed to find a bomb after evacuating the building.

Police arrested Casanova after finding him near the post office.