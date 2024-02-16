Man who was arrested at Bonner County meeting charged with trespassing

Feb. 15—A man who was twice arrested after refusing to leave Bonner County Commission meetings has been formally charged with a trespassing misdemeanor.

David C. Bowman, of Sandpoint, was arrested by Sandpoint police on Jan. 26 and Feb. 6 at the Bonner County Administration Building.

Bowman is charged in Bonner County Magistrate Court with a first offense trespass with a failure to depart. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

Luke Omodt, chair of the Bonner County Commissioners, had trespassed Bowman from county meetings for one year, after he said Bowman disrupted several meetings and sent threatening emails. Bowman continued to attend meetings after the trespass order. Bowman denied that his emails were threatening and insisted that he had a right to be there.

Sandpoint police helped Omodt remove Bowman through citizen arrests.

The first time he was arrested, Bowman was released without getting booked at Bonner County Jail. Prosecutor Louis Marshall said he was not initially booked because there was no warrant or probable cause affidavit.

At the second meeting, Omodt called for a vote by the board of commissioners to trespass Bowman. The vote passed 2-1.

A probable cause affidavit was submitted by the arresting police officer after the second arrest. The affidavit said Bowman repeatedly refused to leave after Omodt and the officer asked him to numerous times.

Bowman paid a $300 bond and was released.

Marshall said in an email that a determination has not been made whether to submit the case to a special prosecutor.

