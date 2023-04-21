Man arrested at Boston home where police fatally shot dog after officer was bitten facing charges

A man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants was tracked to a home in Boston where police shot a dog to death after an officer was bitten while trying to make an arrest earlier this week, officials said Friday.

Officers executing a search warrant at 28 Michigan Avenue in Dorchester just around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday arrested 22-year-old Tumerrick Brown on warrants for charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, multiple counts of larceny, and several violations of the Massachusetts auto laws, according to the Boston Police Department. He was also wanted on a fugitive from justice charge out of Salem, New Hampshire.

After placing the suspect in custody, police say one officer was attacked by two dogs inside the house and bitten several times. A second officer discharged their weapon and struck both dogs.

The officer who was bitten and the officer who fired their gun were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the dogs was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent sweep of the apartment where Brown was arrested is said to have yielded a .40 caliber firearm, which led to additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The incident remains under investigation.

