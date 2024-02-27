Man arrested in Bothell after lewd performance on doorbell cam

Bothell police arrested a man they believe exposed himself and performed ‘lewd acts’ that were caught on doorbell cam Sunday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 224th Street Southwest.

The owner of the doorbell cam called 911 and police were at the address within five minutes.

However, the ‘performance’ had ended, and the suspect had scurried away.

The man was finally arrested around 1:45 a.m. Monday just east of Bothell when police received a trespassing complaint in the 3800 block of 227th Place Southeast.

The suspect was booked at the Snohomish County Jail for indecent exposure.