Man arrested in Bradenton funeral home shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured at a Bradenton Funeral home on Saturday.

Bradenton Police Detectives said Sean Phillips opened fire on several people who were in the parking lot of the Shannon Funeral Home on 14 St. W. following a service at 9:30 p.m. One person returned fire, hitting Phillips and a 13-year-old girl who lived above the funeral home.

Police officials said both the girl and Phillips lived above the funeral home, but they didn't specify their relationship or why the shooting occurred.

ICYMI: Florida sees uptick in COVID cases. What's causing the surge?

Law and order: Man flees into woods after North Port car chase, law enforcement investigate 2 murders

Phillips is recovering in the hospital, but once he is released, he will be taken to the Manatee County Jail. The girl who was injured is recovering at home.

The man who returned fire will not face any charges in the case, but Phillips faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 13-year-old recovers from Bradenton funeral shooting