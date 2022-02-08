Man arrested for brandishing gun at Manchester restaurant

Feb. 7—A city man was arrested Sunday on his second gun-related charge in six months' time, this time for allegedly brandishing a gun at a popular south Manchester restaurant and pointing it at a customer.

Justin Worster, 30, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with flashing a .38 caliber handgun at Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina at 300 South Willow St.

Worster allegedly slammed the gun on the bar and at one point pointed it at a customer's abdomen, asking the stranger "What you gotta say?" as well as uttering a crude remark.

"He seemed a little distraught," said a restaurant worker who did not want to be named, fearing retaliation. "I think it was because (the bartender) cut him off from drinking."

After getting cut off, Worster approached all three customers at the bar and flashed the gun, she said.

Another six customers were in the adjacent dining room.

It seemed as if Worster had no regard for whomever he approached, the worker said.

"He was only thinking about himself," she said.

A customer and worker called police.

Manchester police arrived, trained a weapon on Worster until he got on the floor facedown and submitted to being arrested.

According to police reports, he was initially uncooperative, returning his hands to his pockets after police told him not to do so.

Police charged Worster with criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.

According to court records, police arrested Worster in August after he and another man were seen running down a woman on Dutton Street. A bystander stood up to the two, who scattered but later returned.

One showed a gun, and Worster put his hand on the trigger and allegedly threatened to kill two bystanders.

Police later tracked Worster to a Dutton Street apartment and found a 9mm Glock at the address.

He was arrested on felony charges and released from jail two weeks later on $500 cash bail.

In early November, Hillsborough County prosecutors dropped the charges against Worster.

Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant Hillsborough County Attorney, said that case is still under investigation and he anticipates charges in the future.

