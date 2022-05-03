Man arrested after brandishing stolen gun in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood

A man was arrested after police say he was brandishing a gun and becoming confrontational with a passerby in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Police received the call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and located 19-year-old Dayqual Allen in the 1700 block of East Carson Street.

Police said they turned on their emergency lights when they found Allen, and he grabbed his waistband like he was holding a heavy object when he noticed the officers.

According to police, the responding officers gave Allen multiple verbal commands to stop, but he ran away from the area.

Allen later came out from between houses on Sidney Street. Officers told him to lay on the ground, and he did.

Police said they found a stolen firearm on his person.

Allen is being held in Allegheny County Jail and is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Persons not to Possess, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Disorderly Conduct, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial or Punishment and Public Drunkenness.

