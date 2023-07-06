Man arrested for brandishing weapon during Tulip Time sentenced to jail, probation

A local man arrested in May for brandishing a firearm in downtown Holland during Tulip Time was sentenced June 29.

HOLLAND — A local man arrested in May for brandishing a firearm in downtown Holland during Tulip Time was sentenced June 29.

Steven Bruso, 57, of Holland Township pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a weapon on Tuesday, June 20, in Ottawa County's 58th District Court, for which he received 37 days in jail.

The public was first made aware of the incident on Monday, May 8, when a post on the social media group "Holland Informed" showed an email from a local company's HR rep which read: "Team, I have been informed that there is a gunman on the loose (in) downtown Holland. Please ensure our facilities are all locked down until further notice. If moving about, please be vigilant."

A short time later, HDPS released a statement detailing the incident.

According to the statement, officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a subject in possession of a rifle in the downtown Holland area. Based on witnesses' statements, they were able to identify the suspect, later identified as Bruso. No shots were fired.

Police located Bruso at his residence and were able to speak to him.

While the state's open carry law allows people to carry a firearm in most places, "brandishing" a weapon — gesturing or showing someone the weapon in a manner that could be considered threatening to a reasonable person — is illegal.

Bruso was also charged with misdemeanor trespassing at Itty Bitty Bar on Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township, where police allege he brandished a firearm in a crowded room. For that charge, he received 30 days in jail, to be served concurrently with the Tulip Time charge.

WZZM reported in May that, according to court documents, Bruso signed a "voluntary order" requiring hospitalization and mental health treatment. The outlet also reported Bruso had about 70 weapons in his home, with many unaccounted for. He cooperated in handing over most of the weapons, the court said, but law enforcement "continued to secure more weapons" in safes.

Bruso has been released from jail with time served, and faces 18 months of probation, during which time he's not permitted to possess weapons.

