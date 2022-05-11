Man arrested for break-ins at gyms

May 11—HIGH POINT — A man wanted for a series of break-ins to vehicles at Planet Fitness locations in High Point and Graham was arrested Tuesday.

Denzel Gooch, who is from Durham, was wanted for 13 warrants in Guilford and Alamance counties.

High Point Police Department detectives say someone took keys from unlocked lockers inside the gym and used the keys to steal wallets out of vehicles in the parking lot. The thief then used some of the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

Gooch is charged with three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 10 counts of financial card theft, three counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of financial card fraud. Bond was set at $8,000.