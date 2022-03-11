Man arrested after break-in, stabbing in Acampo

Mar. 11—ACAMPO — A homeless man is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing an Acampo resident Thursday morning.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of someone being stabbed in the area of Peltier and Kennefick roads in Acampo at 7:15 a.m.

The caller advised dispatch operators that an unknown man had broken into their home and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing with their car keys, reports state.

Multiple agencies throughout the county responded and located the assailant, who had broken into another home in the area and barricaded himself in a garage, reports state.

Deputies made entry into the garage and arrested 39-year-old transient Timothy Gimeno on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, obstruction, vandalism, making threats with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon using an automobile, according to the San Joaquin County Jail inmate log.

Gimeno, whose last known address is in Stockton, had no apparent ties to the victim, reports state, and the attack appeared to be random.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery, reports state.

Gimeno is being held without bail and was scheduled to appear before a judge at the Stockton branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.