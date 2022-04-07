Man arrested for breaking into business, fighting employee in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man after he broke into a business and fought a female employee.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

More Argus911: South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had 2 close calls with police before crash.

The suspect walked into the business from a backdoor but was pushed out by employees. He then pulled on the door, broke the lock and found his way in, Clemens said.

The suspect punched a female employee and tried to steal her purse. He then went into the bathroom and broke a sign, Clemens said.

Police arrived and arrested the man. He's charged with robbery, burglary, disorderly conduct and simple assault, Clemens said.

Have a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man breaks into business and fights employee