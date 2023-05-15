Man arrested for breaking into college dorm rooms and groping students at Pacific Lutheran University

A man was arrested after breaking into a university hall of residence and allegedly groping two women in their dorm rooms (Pierce County Sheriff/KIRO)

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a university hall of residence and groping two female students in their dorm rooms.

The shocking incident took place on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Washington, in the early hours of Sunday.

The first victim was woken up at 4.15am and found the man allegedly standing in the room watching her and her roommate sleeping, according to the Pierce County sheriff.

The woman told investigators that the man grabbed her and fled when she began hitting him and screaming for help.

At around 5.30am the two female students were then walking to breakfast when they heard more screaming and saw the same man fleeing the dorm.

Authorities say that the women chased after the man and as they came around a corner he hit one of them with a shoe.

The woman then pepper sprayed the man and managed to take a picture before losing sight of him, says the sheriff’s office.

“With the help from the public we received several tips identifying this suspect thanks to the news coverage of the suspect’s photo,” the sheriff’s office told CBS News.

“One tip helped us track the man down and Tacoma Police arrested him near 6th and Jackson in the city of Tacoma.”

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, is facing charges of first-degree burglary and assault.