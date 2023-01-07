Man arrested after breaking into Hilton Head home, entering teenager’s room, police say

A man who’s alleged to have broken into a Hilton Head Island home multiple times, including entering the bedroom of a teenage girl, was arrested Friday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kewyn Louis Williams, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and petit larceny, BCSO jail records show.

According to surveillance footage obtained by the sheriff’s department, police said, Williams intruded into the Matthews Drive home at 2 a.m. Thursday. While he was inside the home, the footage showed him walking into a teenage girl’s bedroom. He left 10 minutes after entering the house, police said.

Two hours later, Williams returned to the Matthews Drive home, where the surveillance footage showed him taking personal property and exposing himself in the living room. He then returned to the girl’s bedroom and “appeared to be recording her before she was startled and woke up,” the BCSO alert noted.

After the teenager awoke, got out of bed and confronted Williams, he left. When police arrived at the home at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a burglary, Williams wasn’t immediately located. According to the sheriff’s office’s alert, Williams was arrested Friday evening.

As of Saturday morning, Williams was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.