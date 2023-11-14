Man arrested for breaking into home, taking a shower and stealing, Centralia Police say

A 41-year-old Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of burglary Sunday afternoon in Centralia, according to police.

Police say he not only broke into the home in the 800 block of North Pearl Street, but he also took a shower and then stole from the residence and a vehicle.

And then he made a mistake, according to police, because he left some documents behind in the residence that had his name on them.

Police later found him in possession of some of the stolen items.

Hours earlier on Sunday, police also trespassed a man from Minnesota from a residence in the 800 block of North Pearl Street.

The man had entered the property through a front gate and was found in a side yard by the home owner.

The man was later found a few blocks away and was “trespassed for life” from the property, according to Centralia police.

The Olympian has reached out to police to see if the two incidents are connected.