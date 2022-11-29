Man arrested after breaking into Norwich home with assault rifle

Nov. 28—NORWICH — One suspect is in custody and another is at large in connection with an armed home invasion early Monday at a Cliff Street home occupied by a couple with three children, police said.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Jevon Scholl, who police said was illegally in possession of an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine at the time of the alleged crime.

Police said they responded to the 99 Cliff St. home at 5:38 a.m. on Monday following a 911 call from residents stating there was a person inside with a gun. The residents were fighting with the intruder while on the phone with police. During the struggle, police said a shot from the assault rifle was fired into the ceiling.

When officers arrived they said the husband and wife were holding Scholl down on their bedroom floor. Police did not say if the couple knew Scholl.

Scholl was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the fight.

Police said the residents of the home believe there was a second suspect involved. Police used a dog team in an unsuccessful attempt to track the second suspect. That suspect, who possibly goes by the name of "Mel," should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Scholl, whose address was not immediately available, was charged with home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault rifle, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, third-degree assault and three counts risk of injury to a minor. Scholl was held on a $1 million bond, pending arraignment in Norwich Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561, ext. 3157 or tlawton@cityofnorwich.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to 860-886-5561, ext.4.