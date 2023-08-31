Man arrested after breaking into safe at Middletown businesses, confessing to string of break-ins
A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly broke into a safe of a Middletown business, and later confessed to other break-ins.
On Aug. 29 Middletown officers were called to a laundromat on Lewis Street, according to a media release.
When officers arrived they found the glass on the front door broken out and the businesses’ safe broken into.
After a K9 track officers found Jamarion Jones, 19, and took him to Middletown City Jail.
During an interview, police said Jones admitted to a series of break-ins which began last year.
He is facing preliminary charges of breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with evidence.
The case remains under investigation by the Middletown Division of Police.