Man arrested after breaking into safe at Middletown businesses, confessing to string of break-ins

A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly broke into a safe of a Middletown business, and later confessed to other break-ins.

On Aug. 29 Middletown officers were called to a laundromat on Lewis Street, according to a media release.

When officers arrived they found the glass on the front door broken out and the businesses’ safe broken into.

After a K9 track officers found Jamarion Jones, 19, and took him to Middletown City Jail.

During an interview, police said Jones admitted to a series of break-ins which began last year.

He is facing preliminary charges of breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with evidence.

The case remains under investigation by the Middletown Division of Police.