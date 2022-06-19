Man arrested after breaking into Tacoma Public Utilities substation

A man was arrested Sunday after breaking into a Tacoma Public Utilities substation, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to the 3700 block of North 19th Street on Sunday morning for a burglary in progress.

A man had been seen inside the 10-foot-tall fenced lot of the substation, breaking a window to get inside the building.

Officers found and arrested the 35-year-old man and booked him for investigation of second-degree burglary.

