Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at a car dealer, Publix, & neighborhood, Canton Police say

A Canton man was recently arrested for breaking into seven different vehicles across a several-day span.

The Canton Police Department arrested on April 7 James Norton after a brief foot chase.

The investigation into Norton began on March 30 after officers responded to Bill Holt Mitsubishi where it was reported three entering autos had occurred.

A day later, officers responded to River Walk Court, where three more cars were reportedly broken into.

Finally, on April 3, officers responded to Publix at Laurel Canyon another car was reportedly broken into.

Canton Detectives began investigating and quickly identified Norton’s motorcycle using camera footage from Bill Holt Mitsubishi and police cameras.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police determined that Norton was targeting vehicles that had expensive work tools in them.

Detectives found more stolen property that was connected to an additional entering auto that occurred in Ball Ground, Georgia.

He also received additional charges for traffic stops he got on April 6 and 7.

Norton was charged with seven counts of entering auto, two counts of failure to yield and two counts of reckless driving, two counts of reckless driving and several other driving-related charges. He remains at Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Canton police thanked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with Norton’s arrest.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (770) 720-4883.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: