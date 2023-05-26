Man arrested after he breaks into stranger’s, home, steals cold Coca-Cola, Carrollton deputies say

A Carrollton man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a stranger’s house and stole an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola.

Deputies that on May 20, they were called to a home on Diamond Court. The victim told deputies that he and his wife were upstairs when they heard a noise from their basement.

When the homeowner went down to investigate, he saw a man later identified as Jordan River Van Van Horn “sweating profusely.”

He asked Van Horn why he was in the home and Horn replied, “they told him to be here,” before he ran away.

The victim said it looked like Van Horn had come into the home through the garage. Police noted that two of the locks on the garage windows had been unlatched.

Deputies found a Ford Ranger parked outside and ran the plate number, which was registered to Van Horn.

Deputies noticed an empty can of Coca-Cola in the vehicle and the homeowner said he had an entire fridge full of Coke in the garage and he believed that was his.

Deputies saw Van Horn walk out of the woods and confronted him.

Van Horn was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary,

It’s unclear what Van Horn’s motive was.