Man arrested after bringing gun to checkpoint at Tampa International’s Airside F

A man was arrested at Tampa International Airport’s Airside F Friday night after a gun was discovered with his carry-on items and passengers were evacuated to the main terminal, according to an announcement from the airport.

The man, identified Saturday morning as 25-year-old Abraham Yacoub, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm into an unauthorized area and tampering with evidence, according to airport officials.

The airport suspended passenger screenings just before 8 p.m. and passengers were redirected while airport police swept the area. The incident caused roughly a dozen flights — arriving and leaving Airside F — to be delayed. Operations returned to normal around 9:45 p.m. and no flights were canceled.

“Ensuring safety is our number one job, and that’s what occurred tonight,” the aiport’s Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos said in a prepared statement.

Airport operations were normal as of Saturday afternoon, according to Tampa International. The incident is under investigation, but airport police said no other information would be immediately available.