Man arrested for bringing gun, drugs to Honolulu court is released

Apr. 12—A convicted felon with 37 prior arrests and citations who was arrested after he allegedly brought a ghost gun and drug paraphernalia to Circuit Court in Honolulu Tuesday morning was released pending investigation, according to the state Department of the Attorney General.

The AG's office declined to comment about why Jordan Mineshima Jr., 33, was released pending investigation after he was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of weapons and ammunition violations, including no permit to carry weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

"Because there is an ongoing criminal investigation, we have no further comment at this time," David D. Day, an attorney and spokesperson for the AG's office, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The Department of the Attorney General is managing the ongoing investigation. Among Mineshima's 37 prior arrests and citations are felony arrests for robbery, car theft, criminal property damage, drugs, and domestic violence.

On Tuesday, at about 9 a.m. Mineshima was arrested by sheriff's deputies after he walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security officer that he had a gun in his bag.

The guard told sheriff's deputies who responded to the security checkpoint. Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag where they allegedly found a firearm and ammunition, DPS officials said. Mineshima did not have any firearm permits and the gun was not registered.

Deputies also discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima, according to the release.

Mineshima was arrested without incident.

The DPS Narcotics Enforcement Division assisted in the case.