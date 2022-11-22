Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school, officials say

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he tried to get into Stone Creek Elementary School in Derby, the Derby School District said.

Derby Police arrested the man and found that he had a loaded gun on him, school district spokesperson Katie Carlson said in a statement.

Parents noticed the man in the parking lot and alerted the school. The man tried to enter the building but school staff prevented him. Derby police were called while students and staff remained safe inside the building, Carlson said.

No injuries were reported, according to the statement.

Derby police arrested the man and learned he had an outstanding warrant. He is being interviewed by detectives.

The Derby Police Department along with the Derby School District are hosting a joint news conference at 2 p.m. to give additional details on the incident.