Man arrested for Broadway DUI after reportedly pointing gun at bar security guard
A man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun at a security guard at a bar and then driving under the influence (DUI) along Broadway overnight.
A man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun at a security guard at a bar and then driving under the influence (DUI) along Broadway overnight.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
Score big on parkas, puffers, backpacks, boots and more during this limited-time sales bonanza.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Saucony sneakers for $84 (from $140).
We salute these stellar deals: Adidas sneakers for $64 (from $160), plus Solo Stove, Nike and a top-rated treadmill for a wild $400 off.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave formula.
The league tried — really tried — but it could not deliver a dunker better than the G League sensation.
The judging was a major subplot in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Our founding fathers would approve of these stellar steals on Delsey luggage, DKNY purses, Lands' End blankets, Bobbi Brown eyeshadow and other faves.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
A new study has concluded that Vermont tops the list of states with the highest percentage of fatal car crashes in which someone tested positive for drug use.
Some Wyze camera owners have reported that they were suddenly given access to cameras that weren't theirs and even got notifications for events inside other people's homes.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom is far from a finished product but is still doing things we haven't seen before.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
A coalition of 20 tech companies signed an agreement Friday to help prevent AI deepfakes in the critical 2024 elections. OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Adobe and X are among the businesses signing the agreement to prevent and combat AI-generated content that could influence voters.