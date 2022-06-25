Man arrested in brother's death in SE ABQ

Jun. 24—Police say a man ran over his brother with his own truck — dragging him down the street and killing him — during a fight Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Decio Lee, 24, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of Donovan Lee, 31. Lee was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a man lying in the street at Elizabeth and Southern SE. Officers found Donovan Lee's body in the roadway with tire marks across his body.

A witness told police he saw a white truck driving north on Elizabeth with a body dragging underneath. The man said he flagged the driver down and told him there was a body underneath the truck and the driver replied "what, what" and left the area.

Video from a nearby security camera showed a man in a car get stopped by a man in the truck before the pair get into a fight. The video did not show any more of the incident.

Police searched the area and found the white truck parked outside a trailer at a mobile home park a few blocks away. They found Decio Lee inside and told him there was a homicide. He asked "if it was about his brother."

Decio Lee told police he lived with his brother in the trailer and the pair were drinking earlier in the afternoon. He said his brother began to "talk trash" to him and he left the mobile home park in his brother's car soon after.

Decio Lee told police he could not remember "everything that occurred with his brother" but drove his brother's truck back to the trailer and drank more.

"It is important to note that Decio's recollection was impeccable about the events of the night but could not remember the only part of the night where he murdered his brother," the complaint states.