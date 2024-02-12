Man arrested after Buick smashes Sacramento sheriff’s patrol car, injuring boy on street corner

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man Monday accused of causing a collision in which a boy was hospitalized Sunday after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a deputy’s patrol car, striking him on a south Sacramento street corner.

A deputy and his K-9 partner driving through an Parkway neighborhood intersection at Franklin Boulevard and Brookfield Drive on a green light when they were struck by the Buick, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Gandhi, the suspect was driving southbound on Franklin Boulevard and made a turn against a red light onto Brookfield Drive. That’s when the suspect’s silver Buick SUV struck the Chevrolet full-size SUV.

The boy was standing at the northeast corner of the roadway with his father when he struck, Gandhi said. He was taken to a hospital; Gandhi said the boy was conscious when hospitalized but an update on his status wasn’t immediately available.

The deputy and K-9 were not hurt in the collision, but it was unknown if the driver of the Buick suffered any injuries.

Deputies later arrested the 23-year-old driver after he turned himself in, though it was not known if he was booked into jail. Gandhi said the Sacramento Police Department was investigating the incident.