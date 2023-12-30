Man arrested after burglarizing church after domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Hall deputies say

A Gainesville man has been arrested after police said he committed domestic violence and then burglarized a church on Christmas Eve.

Just after 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 24, Hall deputies were called to a home on the 3600 block of Byers in Gainesville about two women who suffered injuries during an altercation with 24-year-old Samuel Alejandro Carlos.

When deputies arrived, Carlos had run away.

Deputies said the incident took place in front of a young child.

Later that night a call came in for a burglary near Mountain View Baptist Church. The caller said he could see a suspect on church security cameras. That suspect was Carlos, according to deputies.

Deputies found two broken stained glass windows, a broken glass door, some torn sheet rock and insulation.

Church officials said the damage amounted to more than $15,000.

A short time later Carlos was found near the church and arrested.

Carlos remains in Hall County Jail.

He was charged with the following:

Battery

Cruelty to children 3rd degree

Possession of methamphetamine (.6 grams)

Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

Burglary 2nd degree

Criminal damage to property 2nd degree

Carlos is jailed without bond at this time.

