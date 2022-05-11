Man arrested for burglarizing vacant apartment, setting it on fire in Pleasant Hills

A man was arrested after police said he burglarized a vacant apartment and set it on fire in Pleasant Hills.

Firefighters from all over the area rushed to the Southpointe Towers Tuesday morning. They found the fire in one of the apartments on the third floor.

County detectives initiated an investigation after the initial fire investigation.

According to police, 24-year-old Kristopher Friedman was the person responsible for the robbery and arson.

Police said Friedman was detained at the scene for public intoxication.

Friedman is charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, arson endangering property and four counts of arson endangering persons.

Friedman was transported to the local magistrate in Pleasant Hills for arraignment. His bond was set at $50,000 straight.

Following arraignment, Friedman was transported to the Allegheny County Jail by Pleasant Hills police.

