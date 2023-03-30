Man arrested on burglary charge in Potter County Wednesday

Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a burglary suspect Wednesday afternoon after an altercation with a property owner was reported.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, PCSO received a call about a burglary in progress at a property located in the 5000 Block of North Folsom. The caller stated that the owner of the property was involved in an altercation with the suspect.

Potter County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as Christopher Chapa, 38, was walking away in an open field, attempting to flee the area. Deputies approached and arrested him on charges for burglary of a building and criminal mischief. Chapa was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

