Man arrested for burglary after jump from third-story window

Mar. 22—Morgantown police officers arrested Abdul Shaheed Salaam Shakir, 38, of Morgantown, on burglary charges after he allegedly jumped from the third-story window of a Grant Avenue residence officers say he burglarized twice.

Officers from the Morgantown Police Department first responded to a home on Grant Avenue in Morgantown for a reported burglary on March 19, according to a criminal complaint.

All three occupants of the residence were out of town March 13-18, the complaint said. When the first resident of the home returned on March 19, he said he observed several items missing from his bedroom and that multiple interior doors were damaged.

The other two occupants of the home also returned to find several items missing from their bedrooms. The complaint specifically mentions one of the items taken was a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Zebra " shoes. One roommate also reported damage to his dresser.

The following day, March 20, MPD officers responded to a burglary at the same Grant Avenue address. The criminal complaint stated officers spoke with one of the residents of the home who told officers he and his roommate were not at the residence and that the home had been recently burglarized in the past several days.

While on scene officers verified the doors to the residence were secure, after which they reported "the basement door opened and then shut very quickly." Officer Yankulic said they identified themself as a police officer, but the door never reopened. Yankulic said the same thing also occurred with a door on the second floor of the residence.

The complaint said officers said they were able to enter the home and announce their presence after one of the residents provided them with the entry code. While in the house, Yankulic said movement could be heard.

Officers said a male, later identified as Shakir, then jumped from a third-story window and fled the house on foot. Officers were able to detain Shakir and placed him under arrest.

Shakir was wearing a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Zebra " shoes when he was taken into custody. The resident was able to identify them as the stolen pair.

Officials at the MPD could not say if Shakir suffered any injuries due to the jump, but could confirm no injuries were caused by interactions with MPD officers.

Shakir was charged with two counts of burglary. His bond was set at $5, 000 for each count. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on March 30.

