Man arrested for burglary, vandalism near Olivehurst church

Oct. 19—A San Andreas man was arrested on Sunday at an Olivehurst church for burglary, vandalism and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Michael C. O'Brien, 74, was arrested after Yuba County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 5200 block of Feather River Boulevard. A caller reported a burglary at Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle. The caller saw on security camera that a suspect had entered an attached apartment to the facility, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

O'Brien was located and initially gave deputies a false name and date of birth. O'Brien allegedly vandalized the interior of the apartment and threw property outside into the church yard. O'Brien was booked into Yuba County Jail and remains in custody on $25,000 bail.