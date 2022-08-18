Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say

A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on a dark section of Battle Bridge Road on Aug. 12, but it was not immediately clear why he stopped there, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said. Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away earlier in the night, then entered his notes into the system, he said.

Byrd was killed in the line of duty this week.

According to WRAL, authorities said deputies went to the scene after not hearing from Byrd for several hours. Once his body was found, deputies also found his K-9 still inside his vehicle -- the sheriff’s office said it indicates whatever he initially encountered was not considered a major threat.

Days later, sources said North Carolina Highway Patrol made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Tuesday after receiving information on two separate vehicles being in Burke County. The cars were heading westbound together but then separated when troopers got close. Two men were then taken into custody.

A family member told Channel 9 that the men stopped are brothers, Auturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at the scene on I-40, where the two brothers were taken into custody. He also saw them being taken into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office alongside a dozen federal marshals, and FBI and SBI agents.

After days of questioning, WRAL reported Thursday that Auturo is facing a murder charge in Byrd’s killing.

Sources also told WRAL Wednesday night that a truck connected to the killing of Byrd was found in Winston-Salem. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the truck was believed to have been near the scene of the murder. The truck was initially reported to be white by police, but officials said it had been painted red before being picked up and taken back to Wake County, WRAL reported.

Auturo is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to WRAL.

No other details have been released.

