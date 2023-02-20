Man arrested with butcher knife after two killed in Kitsap County

A man was arrested Sunday night after a 911 call was made from a home in Bremerton that multiple people inside has been stabbed, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the report in the 9000 block of Central Valley Road of the stabbings and that the suspect was still inside the home.

The home, according to deputies, is a residence for people who are in recovery from addiction.

As deputies approached the home on foot, they found the suspect crawling away in the brush near the home, holding a butcher knife.

The man was detained quickly and without incident.

Once deputies searched the home, they found two people dead inside and two others with injuries.

Deputies performed medical treatment until medics from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived.

Of the two injured men, one was flown to a trauma center for serious and life-threatening injuries.

The two dead people were described as a 51-year-old central Kitsap man and an unidentified woman.

According to deputies, both died of “homicidal violence.”

The suspect, a 29-year-old Bellevue man, was transported to St. Michael’s Medical Center for minor injuries and booked into the Kitsap County Jail for two counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

No bail was set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Tiffany Dobbins at 360-337-5614 or email kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov. Refer to case K23-001913.