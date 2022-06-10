Man arrested in California in connection to March stabbing in Frederick

Jun. 10—A Frederick man was arrested in California in connection to a March stabbing in Frederick, police said.

On the morning of March 25, Osmin Eliseo Lopez-Torres, 21, allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso with a knife, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call, made from the 1100 block of Providence Court near the Golden Mile, and located the woman.

The woman received medical attention and has recovered, police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Detectives identified Lopez-Torres as a suspect, the release stated. Since Lopez-Torres and the woman knew each other, according to the release, detectives determined the incident was not random.

The release stated Lopez-Torres was charged with first-degree attempted murder and other associated charges. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Lopez-Torres was located and arrested in Salinas, California, on May 27 without incident, the release said.

Detectives with FPD transported Lopez-Torres from California to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a press release from a spokesman for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Judge Dino Flores Jr. ordered Lopez-Torres held without bond Wednesday, according to the release.

For the transcontinental arrest, city police coordinated with other departments, including the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and task forces from the United States Marshals.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel