Man arrested in California in connection to March stabbing

Jun. 9—A Frederick man was arrested May 27 in California in connection to a March stabbing Frederick, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

On the morning of March 25, Osmin Eliseo Lopez-Torres, 21, allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso with a knife, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department. Police responded to a 911 call, made from the 1100 block of Providence Court near the Golden Mile, and located the woman.

Story continues

The woman received medical attention and has since recovered, police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Through evidence, detectives identified Lopez-Torres as a suspect, the release said. Since Lopez-Torres and the woman knew each other, according to the release, detectives determined the incident was not random.

The release said Lopez-Torres was then charged with first-degree attempted murder and other associated charges. A warrant was made for his arrest.

Lopez-Torres was later located and arrested in Salinas, California in May. The arrest went without incident, the release said.

Detectives with FPD transported Lopez-Torres from California to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a press release from a spokesman for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Judge Dino Flores Jr. ordered Lopez-Torres held without bond Wednesday, according to the release.

For the transcontinental arrest, city police coordinated with other departments, including the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and task forces from the United States Marshals.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel